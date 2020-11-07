http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JBaHnKUGDDo/

During CNN’s election coverage, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) said 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden will “re-energize the kind of personal, moral commitment of Americans” on coronavirus “that we need right now to get people to start wearing masks at home, reconsider their dinner plans at Thanksgiving, save ourselves.”

Inslee said, “Look, we have been desperate for national leadership on this. This was like fighting World War II with a president who said, just let Connecticut fight the war and good luck. To have a person who will actually engage the nation, not only in the economic things we have to do to distribute, in an efficient way, the vaccine, which we believe is coming. But also, to re-energize the kind of personal, moral commitment of Americans, which is desperate, that we need right now to get people to start wearing masks at home, reconsider their dinner plans at Thanksgiving, save ourselves.”

