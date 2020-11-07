https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/foreign-policy-electoral-college-nuclear-deal/2020/11/07/id/995941

Iran’s vice president said Saturday he hoped for a change in “destructive U.S. policies” after Democrat Joe Biden was declared in the media to have clinched the electoral college, Iranian state media reported.

“I hope we will see a change in the destructive policies of the United States, a return to the rule of law and international obligations and respect for nations” Eshagh Jahangiri was quoted as saying by Iranian state media.

Citing legal challenges by President Donald Trump and his campaign, Newsmax has not called the election for Biden.

