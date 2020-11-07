https://www.dailywire.com/news/it-begins-schumer-declares-democrats-will-change-america-if-they-take-georgia-senate-seats

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) promised on Saturday that Democrats are going to “change America” when they “take Georgia,” a reference to at least one Senate runoff race that is set to take place in several weeks.

“Now we take Georgia, and then we change the world,” Schumer said at a political event in New York City following the media’s declaration that Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. “Now we take Georgia, then we change America.”

WATCH:

Chuck Schumer on the streets of NYC “Now we take Georgia, then we change America!” David Perdue in May ‘19: “The road to socialism will never run through Georgia” pic.twitter.com/x1Wpeh3nU6 — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) November 7, 2020

