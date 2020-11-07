https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/07/ive-got-some-news-for-you-katie-pavlich-truth-nukes-jennifer-rubins-call-to-burn-down-the-republican-party-level-any-survivors/

The media is referring to Joe Biden as the “President-Elect” at this point even though the Trump campaign continues to take legal actions in multiple states. However it’s clear that Democrats are already celebrating (and even seem to think Covid is over).

Biden has repeatedly claimed that he’ll be the candidate that will unify the country, and the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin agreed. Here’s how Rubin expressed that desire to unify:

“We have to..burn down the Republican Party. We have to level them. Because if there are survivors, if there are people who weather this storm, they will do it again.” That was fast. So much for turning down the temperature 🥵pic.twitter.com/gqySwDVbsZ — PragerU (@prageru) November 7, 2020

Sick. “survivors” “It’s not only that @realDonaldTrump has to lose, his enablers have to lose. We have to collectively burn down the Republican Party. We have to level them. Because if there are survivors….they will do it again.” Jennifer Rubinpic.twitter.com/Y4FDIgKFDt — Independent Women’s Voice (@IWV) November 7, 2020

Katie Pavlich wasn’t having any of Rubin’s maniacal call to “burn down” the entire GOP:

If Democrats are looking for unity with this kind of language and hunting for “survivors,” I’ve got some news for you: 70 million+ voted for Trump. https://t.co/4LE9cEejsF — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 7, 2020

A rude awakening could await Rubin and others on the Left as they seem a tad overconfident.

President of “All Americans” eh? https://t.co/6zeOHpwosK — Insomnochick needs emoji to detect sarcasm lately (@insomnochick) November 7, 2020

This is so stupid, R’s gained House seats, should keep the Senate majority and kept every State government they had. All D’s have is the WH. Burn it down? — Gusdog481 (@Gusdog481) November 7, 2020

Hilarious to remember that Rubin once had the word “conservative” in her bio.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

