https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/07/ive-got-some-news-for-you-katie-pavlich-truth-nukes-jennifer-rubins-call-to-burn-down-the-republican-party-level-any-survivors/

The media is referring to Joe Biden as the “President-Elect” at this point even though the Trump campaign continues to take legal actions in multiple states. However it’s clear that Democrats are already celebrating (and even seem to think Covid is over).

Biden has repeatedly claimed that he’ll be the candidate that will unify the country, and the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin agreed. Here’s how Rubin expressed that desire to unify:

Katie Pavlich wasn’t having any of Rubin’s maniacal call to “burn down” the entire GOP:

A rude awakening could await Rubin and others on the Left as they seem a tad overconfident.

Hilarious to remember that Rubin once had the word “conservative” in her bio.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...