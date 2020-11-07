https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/joe-biden-sham-victory-parking-lot-party-230-million-thousand-americans-lost-loved-one-coronavirus-video/
At his parking lot victory party tonight Joe Biden told his two rows of adoring fans:
“230 million thousand Americans have lost a loved one to the coronavirus.”
He’s as sharp as a tack!
Joe Biden says “230 million thousand Americans” have lost a loved one to the coronavirus.
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 8, 2020
It’s not clear if Hunter joined the family tonight.
He may have been busy.
