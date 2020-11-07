https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/joe-biden-sham-victory-parking-lot-party-230-million-thousand-americans-lost-loved-one-coronavirus-video/

At his parking lot victory party tonight Joe Biden told his two rows of adoring fans:

“230 million thousand Americans have lost a loved one to the coronavirus.”

He’s as sharp as a tack!

Joe Biden says “230 million thousand Americans” have lost a loved one to the coronavirus. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/TNz0MAYquD — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 8, 2020

It’s not clear if Hunter joined the family tonight.

He may have been busy.

