NBC’s The Voice host John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen shared video of themselves dancing to the song “FDT” (Fuck Donald Trump) after the elite media declared Joe Biden the projected winner of the presidential election.

Wearing bathrobes, the couple uploaded a video to Twitter of themselves grooving to the song, just after Biden was declared the victor of the presidential election by outlets such as the AP, CNN, and Fox News.

The song, which was written and performed by the rapper YG, is known for its explicit and offensive lyrics, which include comparing President Trump to Adolf Hitler and describing him as a terrorist.

A sample of the song’s lyrics:

Yeah, nigga, fuck Donald Trump

Yeah, yeah, fuck Donald Trump I got a question How’d he make it this far? How the fuck did it begin? A Trump rally sounds like Hitler in Berlin Or KKK shit, now I’m goin’ in I’m just sayin’ what’s real, I don’t give a fuck who I offend ‘Cause it’s gotta be said, it’s gotta be said It’s off the top like the toupee on Donald Trump’s head This man’s not peaceful, racism’s evil This man hates Muslims, that’s a billion fuckin’ people If truth be told, Donald is a terrorist YG (real name Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson) has a long arrest record. In January this year, the California crooner was arrested at his Los Angeles home on suspicion of robbery and was held on a $250,000 bail at the Men’s Central Jail for arraignment. ***Language warning*** Meanwhile, there will be few Hollywood figures happier than Legend and Teigen should Biden ultimately become president. Throughout Trump’s presidency, the couple has vehemently campaigned against him and his Republican allies, recently revealing that they even considered leaving the country to escape him. “Every once in a while you think about it,” Legend said in a Cosmopolitan interview back in September. “We were born and raised here, all of our families are here. It would be hard to leave. But I don’t know what one’s supposed to do when you have a leader who is trying to destroy democracy.” >Follow Ben Kew on Parler, Facebook, or Twitter. You can email him at bkew@breitbart.com.

