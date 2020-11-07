https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/john-solomon-fbi-is-working-with-michigan-election-whistleblower/
FBI is working with Michigan election whistleblower
BREAKING: @JustTheNews Editor-in-Chief @jsolomonReports reports that a Michigan city government employee appears to be in touch with the FBI after being asked to back-date ballots in Michigan that arrived after the mandated deadline. @RealAmVoice https://t.co/ZzStIaUZMd
