The Trump campaign is continuing to contest the election results in several states via legal action, but that hasn’t stopped numerous media outlets — the A.P. and Fox News being among the latest — to call the race in favor of Joe Biden.

On CNN, Jake Tapper, whose summary of the last four years sounded as if it was written by the DNC, paraphrased Gerald Ford to close things out:

Here’s the video:

And yet the press still wonders why Trump accusing the media of being biased hacks resonates with so many people?

Nothing would be surprising at this point.

But “journalists don’t take sides,” or something.

What a joke.

