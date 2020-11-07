https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/07/journalism-cnns-jake-tapper-says-for-tens-of-millions-of-americans-their-long-national-nightmare-is-now-over/

The Trump campaign is continuing to contest the election results in several states via legal action, but that hasn’t stopped numerous media outlets — the A.P. and Fox News being among the latest — to call the race in favor of Joe Biden.

On CNN, Jake Tapper, whose summary of the last four years sounded as if it was written by the DNC, paraphrased Gerald Ford to close things out:

“It must be said. To paraphrase President Ford, for tens of millions of Americans, ‘our long national nightmare is over.’” —@jaketapper just now on CNN — Jamie Stelter (@JamieStelter) November 7, 2020

“For tens of millions of Americans, the nightmare is over,” says Tapper, quoting Ford. https://t.co/jvLLhoRr9h — Alyson Shontell (@ajs) November 7, 2020

Here’s the video:

Here’s Tapper, doing his best Gerald Ford impression, saying our long national nightmare is over pic.twitter.com/WrsbWPKsnJ — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) November 7, 2020

And yet the press still wonders why Trump accusing the media of being biased hacks resonates with so many people?

performing the news. https://t.co/54666UnpTX — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 7, 2020

What cabinet position is Jake trying for? — Dr. Smittie™ GE.D (@smittie61984) November 7, 2020

press secretary maybe? — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 7, 2020

Nothing would be surprising at this point.

Already broadcasting their four-year vacation — David Eric Kelly (@Lt_Buckets) November 7, 2020

.@jaketapper‘s brand of “objective journalism” sounds an awful lot like state-run TV. 🤔 Thanks for highlighting it, Mrs Brian Stelter. https://t.co/pn9CruMc0h — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) November 7, 2020

And for tens of millions of others “our long national nightmare has just begun”. But @jaketapper won’t report that. Lol — Lois Cayce (@LBC1983) November 7, 2020

But “journalists don’t take sides,” or something.

“Unbiased media” is the biggest oxymoron in the history of linguistics. https://t.co/7NBWIEPi5r — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) November 7, 2020

What a joke.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

