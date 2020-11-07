https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/524959-kamala-harriss-husband-tweets-photo-of-couple-after

Vice President-elect Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisGeorgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff Trump says Biden should not ‘wrongfully’ claim victory in presidential race Overnight Health Care: Election results underscore different views on coronavirus | What could a Biden administration do on health care? | Battle lines form over coronavirus fight in lame duck MORE’s husband, Doug Emhoff, went viral on Saturday when he shared a photo of the couple embracing after the race for the White House was called for President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden claims a ‘mandate’ to govern, calls for end to ‘partisan warfare’ Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Trump supporters scream at Telemundo reporter during live broadcast from Maricopa ballot center MORE.

“So proud of you,” Emhoff shared.

So proud of you. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Orb1ISe0dU — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) November 7, 2020

The post quickly garnered more than 330,000 likes and more than 39,000 retweets.

Emhoff, an attorney, earlier this year took a leave of absence from his law firm while Harris was on the campaign trail. He played an active role at in-person campaign events and virtual ones amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He is set to make history as the first male spouse of a vice president and the first Jewish spouse of a vice president. Harris is set to become the first female vice president, the first Black vice president and the first Asian American vice president.

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss retweeted the photo of the couple hugging with the caption “The next Vice President and her husband.”

The next Vice President and her husband:https://t.co/eKFvuCKfDr — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) November 7, 2020

A slate of celebrities and other Twitter users also celebrated Emhoff’s now-viral post.

Congrats to the FIRST Second Gentleman of the United States! https://t.co/mrfXggnNyU — B R I A N A B U C K M A S T E R (@OfficialBrianaB) November 7, 2020

The Associated Press, NBC, ABC, CNN and Fox News all called the race between Biden and President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden claims a ‘mandate’ to govern, calls for end to ‘partisan warfare’ Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Georgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff MORE on Saturday after Biden was projected to win the state of Pennsylvania.

Ballot counting is ongoing in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and Alaska.

