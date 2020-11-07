https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/07/kimberley-strassel-explains-why-democrats-have-a-special-obligation-to-welcome-recounts/

Plenty of people are saying it on Twitter, including Eric Trump: Isn’t it funny how the media would chase the Russian collusion story for literally years, and yet it seems to have no interest whatsoever in investigating what looks like voter fraud across the country, particularly in Philadelphia? President Trump holds a press conference and mentions how absentee vote counters in Detroit taped cardboard over the windows (which they did), and CNN congratulated itself for cutting away from Trump telling lie after lie after lie.

Here’s the Wall Street Journal’s Kimberley Strassel with a great thread on why Democrats are obligated to welcome recounts.

1) It is something to watch Democrats express shock that Republican voters won’t just trust the ballot counting. Especially because it was Democrats who set the stage for this lack of trust in the system. Remember . . . — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) November 7, 2020

2) It was Hillary/DNC that coopted FBI to try to run out a duly elected president last time. Ds insisted Rs should trust the system (the FBI would NEVER do anything bad!!!) until all the appalling details came out. It was one of the dirtiest political tricks in history. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) November 7, 2020

And the press still considers it a lie that the Trump campaign was spied on.

3) It was Ds who for months prior to Election Day worked overtime to get courts/officials to override legislatures and change/water down election law. They said this was in the name of COVID, even as it was transparently to their political benefit. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) November 7, 2020

4) All of which is why Ds have special obligation to now welcome recounts, legal challenges. Maybe everything worked correctly; it is on the Trump campaign to prove otherwise. But now more than ever is important to go through process, make sure we got it right, reassure public. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) November 7, 2020

Thread. As usual from @KimStrassel , it’s bulletproof. — Buck Leahy (@BuckLeahy) November 7, 2020

Hope this experience makes us realize mail-in ballots should be the exception, and only w/ legit reasons. It’s just too open for skepticism. — GCinDC (@grcanty) November 7, 2020

They set up an election chaos scenario to make the populous doubt elections! It is actually part of a bigger strategy. To stir up discord and get us at each other’s throats. — Bryan Beatty (@BryanB8) November 7, 2020

if you keep tweeting common sense like this, your enemies will mount exponentially… and so to will the importance of your leadership and your platform. You, and the few patriotic peers you have, now become the calm in the eye of the storm. — Orbuno (@orbuno2) November 7, 2020

This is spot on. — Leroy Banks (@LeroyBanx) November 7, 2020

Oh they know. They just approve. Seriously, this is a moral divide and always has been — RegnavitsanguineChristi (@NWcarol28) November 7, 2020

What should they have to fear? — dmccarvel (@danmccarvel) November 7, 2020

It seems like one side can create the rules, then abuse the rules, and then judge the abuse. All that Americans want is transparency in a system so that there can be confidence & trust in the system. Without that we have effectively devolved into a third world dictatorship. — BobJustBob (@BobJustBob1) November 7, 2020

Dems spied on Trump team, funded & fabricated a dossier, pushed an ‘insurance policy’ collusion, accused a man of gang rape, embraced an economy wrecking disease & manufactured an impeachment to mask their own corruption. Huge electoral fraud is well within their wheelhouse. — Algren (@paynebyname71) November 7, 2020

Related:

JOURNALISM! CNN’s Jake Tapper says for tens of millions of Americans their ‘long national nightmare is now over’ https://t.co/7EoPZ5RK94 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 7, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

