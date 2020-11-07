http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LXMu1YbPoo0/

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is slamming Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for his concession to Democrat Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), saying the Washington, D.C., political establishment is “eager to return to ‘business as usual.’”

On Saturday, as the establishment media called the presidential election for Biden, Romney sent out congratulations, calling the former vice president and Harris “people of good will and admirable character.”

In response, Noem posted a statement slamming Romney for wanting to return to the political establishment norms of Washington, D.C., even as “serious election integrity concerns” have arisen:

DC Elites are eager to return to “business as usual.” The 70 million Americans who voted for @realDonaldTrump are not moving on just because the media says so. Serious election integrity concerns (read Alito’s opinion) in several states that the media should be investigating. https://t.co/m2l4AvdWeA — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) November 7, 2020

President Trump’s campaign has said that “at least 660,000 ballots” are still in question in the swing state of Pennsylvania while noting irregularities with counting ballots in Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada.

In one instance, Antrim County in Michigan flipped from Biden to Trump after a “glitch” with computer software caused a miscalculation of the region’s votes. The same software is being used in the swing state of Georgia.

