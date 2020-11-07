https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/leftist-thugs-punch-attack-female-trump-supporters/

At least one man wearing a gay pride mask attacked a group of female Trump supporters in Olympia, Washington. Watch the videos below.

CLICK HERE TO READ MY NEW BOOK – PREPARE YOURSELF FOR WHAT’S ABOUT TO HAPPEN TO AMERICA – “CULTURE JIHAD.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...