https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/leftist-thugs-punch-attack-female-trump-supporters/
At least one man wearing a gay pride mask attacked a group of female Trump supporters in Olympia, Washington. Watch the videos below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MY NEW BOOK – PREPARE YOURSELF FOR WHAT’S ABOUT TO HAPPEN TO AMERICA – “CULTURE JIHAD.”
Leftists attacked this group of female Trump supporters in Olympia. Welcome to the future. pic.twitter.com/3SyNRmEpzO
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 7, 2020
Leftist activists attacks Trump supporters in Olympia, WA. Welcome to the future. pic.twitter.com/hrl7AiHjBd
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 7, 2020