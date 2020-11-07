https://nypost.com/2020/11/07/lindsey-graham-demands-doj-probe-of-late-ballot-count-in-pa/

Sen. Lindsey Graham called on the Department of Justice and the US Postal Service to investigate a Pennsylvania whistleblower’s claims of a scheme to add illegal postmarks to late mail-in ballots.

“As Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee … I will not allow allegations of voting irregularities and misconduct to be swept under the rug,” Graham said in a statement issued by his Senate campaign.

The South Carolina senator, who won a hotly contested re-election battle this week, said he has received a sworn affidavit from Richard Hopkins, a postal worker in Erie, Penn., who says his supervisors planned to backdate ballots that were mailed too late to be counted under Pennsylvania law.

Project Veritas first reported Hopkins’ allegations.

The Trump campaign and Pennsylvania Republicans have disputed the validity of thousands of mail-in ballots in the Keystone State, and are pursuing a case that seems destined for the US Supreme Court.

“The expanded use of mail-in voting is making the post office the administrator of elections, not the local elections officials,” Graham wrote. “Officials in Pennsylvania should take allegations from Mr. Hopkins and others seriously before certifying a final outcome.”

