http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Fazg3MIsEds/

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of the 2020 presidential election.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are battling over Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.

All times Eastern.

—

10:15 AM: Arizona Sec. of State:

My office has been putting out information for months about how election processes work in the state & all we do to ensure security & fairness. If you haven’t been paying attention, that’s on you, but don’t show up when you don’t like the result & scream fraud w/no evidence. — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) November 7, 2020

9:30 AM: Big Tech:

#Elections2020 Trump’s timeline today. In January, if he loses, breaking one of @Twitter‘s rules means his tweets may be removed instead of labeled. Multiple violations could then lead to suspensions or even a permanent ban. pic.twitter.com/IkB0fSmsCo — Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) November 7, 2020

9:15 AM: Pennsylvania:

Philadelphia commissioner says on CNN that “at some point today” there will be more of the vote announced but won’t get pinned down on timing. There are about 20-25K ballots outstanding — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 7, 2020

8:35 AM:

11 a.m.: AZ results

12: p.m.: NV results

Midday: Allegheny County, PA results And, new data keeps coming in from elsewhere in PA, GA, and some of the smaller AZ and NV counties throughout the day. https://t.co/kkghFCFv0T — Laura Davison (@laurapdavison) November 7, 2020

8:15 AM: Georgia: Recount still likely:

Joe Biden’s lead over President Trump widened to 7,248 votes overnight as provisional ballots from Fulton County were counted. We are still in recount territory, but there’s only a small number of votes left to tally. #gapol pic.twitter.com/VgFpqP4amZ — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) November 7, 2020

8:00 AM: Pennsylvania: More results expected this morning.

PENNSYLVANIA update:

Biden leads Trump by 28,877 votes

Biden leads 49.64% to 49.21% with 99% of the vote counted — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) November 7, 2020

JUST NOW: Allegheny County Executive says they have 20-23K mail-in ballots left to count, which have been trending 80/20 toward Biden. Also have an additional 17K provisional ballots to count, have been trending 75/25 Biden. Next update “late this morning or early afternoon.” — Alli Hedges Maser (@AllisonLHedges) November 7, 2020

7:50 AM: Georgia:

Biden’s lead in Georgia is now over 7,000 with a last drop from Fulton County. That number is just not going to change much with late provisionals and overseas/military ballots (most of which have already been counted). Barring a massive counting error, Georgia is blue. pic.twitter.com/VwL15AaRzY — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) November 7, 2020

7:45 AM:

State of play.

Georgia – Biden leads 7248

Nevada – Biden leads 22,657

Arizona – Biden leads 29,861

Pennsylvania – Biden leads 28,833

Big batch of results expected to be released in Pennsylvania at 0900 which are expected to extend Biden’s lead.

Penn alone gets Biden past 270 — Nick Bryant (@NickBryantNY) November 7, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

