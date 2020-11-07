https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/lol-leftists-spar-republican-benedict-arnolds-lincoln-project/

Crazed leftists, who think they’ve won the election, are ripping on one of their allies, the turncoat Republican-run Lincoln Project, which raised and spent $67 Million to try to take down Trump and install Biden as President.

Spearheaded by AOC, the deranged leftists are mad that the group raised $67 Million and didn’t spend any of it on deranged leftist causes, didn’t ring any doorbells, didn’t hit the streets.

It’s not too late for them to do the right thing. Lincoln Project should take the L and publicly pledge to give a lot of their fundraising to the people who actually made a big difference. https://t.co/kW7mJMF5IF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 7, 2020

BTW I’m definitely happy to be proven wrong. If we can get independent data that @ProjectLincoln’s videos and billboards were directly responsible for really effective R ➡️ D persuasion – $67 million of it – I’ll publicly apologize. But we just haven’t seen any. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 7, 2020

We deserve an apology from every MSNBC host who portrays themselves as progressive and who nonetheless gave GOP Lincoln Project operatives 24-7 airtime as they burned $67 million that coulda gone to help Dems win state legislatures for redistricting. https://t.co/8GsV2QKt7z — David Sirota (@davidsirota) November 7, 2020

✔️Made 0 phone calls

✔️Knocked 0 doors

✔️Sent 0 texts

✔️Stole memes from teenagers to build clout on social

✔️ Fundraised from the clout

✔️ Contracted their own companies to produce ads to run in safe blue metros

✔️ Still fundraising more — Tony Choi (@tonykchoi) November 7, 2020

The Lincoln Project did nothing for anyone but themselves, they did not persuade anyone who wasn’t going to vote for Biden to vote for Biden, I get why it seemed like they were an ally, but they weren’t. Now that Election Day has come and gone, they are “back” to being YOUR ENEMY — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) November 6, 2020

Sirota: Lincoln Project election efforts to swing GOP votes from Trump “epic failure” via @HillTVLive https://t.co/tj2xyN04fy pic.twitter.com/7Q37oKU64C — The Hill (@thehill) November 7, 2020

—Not the damn Lincoln Project. Black, brown, Latinx & Indigenous organizers. https://t.co/VBmNWaJt4E — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) November 6, 2020

I am not seeing white people dragged enough for giving $67 million to the Lincoln Project. — Asia Chloê Brown (@AsiaChloeBrown) November 6, 2020

Looks like the crazed leftists are learning the hard way what the Bush insiders are all about.

