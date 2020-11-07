https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/lol-leftists-spar-republican-benedict-arnolds-lincoln-project/

Crazed leftists, who think they’ve won the election, are ripping on one of their allies, the turncoat Republican-run Lincoln Project, which raised and spent $67 Million to try to take down Trump and install Biden as President.

Spearheaded by AOC, the deranged leftists are mad that the group raised $67 Million and didn’t spend any of it on deranged leftist causes, didn’t ring any doorbells, didn’t hit the streets.

Looks like the crazed leftists are learning the hard way what the Bush insiders are all about.

