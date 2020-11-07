https://www.newsmax.com/politics/fraud-michigan-national-security-presidency/2020/11/07/id/995909/

This election is putting America “at risk,” and those who once cared about election interference must now allow the investigations play out, because this is bigger than any candidate, according to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn on Newsmax TV.

“With no proof, we’ve beat this president over his head and shoulders about Russia, Russia, Russia interference in our election and come to find out there’s zero proof of that,” Flynn told “Saturday Report” in an exclusive interview. “And now all of a sudden we see egregious, egregious levels of behavior and corruption in some states. And these people in these states, they have to be embarrassed.

“So now nobody wants to see if we have election interference? I mean, give me a break.

“Right now, we are at risk,” Flynn added. “This is going to place this country at risk, if we get this wrong.”

The legal challenges in this election process are not intended to deliver a specific result for a candidate, but deliver security and confidence in the election system, Flynn added to host Carl Higbie.

“This is bigger than the presidency,” Flynn said. “I’ll say this is bigger than Donald Trump. This is bigger than Vice President [Joe] Biden. This is much bigger. This is the presidency of the United States of America. It’s the Constitution of the United States of America. It’s a process we’ve had for almost 250 years.”

Flynn, who was the target of the Obama administration during President Donald Trump’s 2016 transition, has seen the underbelly of Washington, D.C., and big government “corruption.”

“I will tell you what I know and what I’ve seen are the deep-seated, and the deep levels of corruption in our government,” Flynn said. “It’s sad and it’s heartbreaking, but I have seen that, I have observed it, and I know of it.

“What the American people are seeing is we have a problem in Washington, D.C., and Washington, D.C. is not going to fix the problem. The problem will only be fixed by an awake America, of patriots we have seen around the country.”

The election remains too close to call, and Americans – even Democrats – should want to get to the bottom of election malpractices, Flynn said.

“They were about to claim victory last night, up until Justice [Samuel] Alito from the Supreme Court made the ruling in Pennsylvania,” Flynn said of Biden’s campaign. “So, what I would say is you be patient and let’s all be patient here in America.

“The easier path for the current administration would be to just give in. We cannot give in based on what we have seen already, and the evidence that already has been brought to light, particularly this mess up in Michigan and with this Dominion software that’s just outrageous.

“There has to be an investigation. There has to be a slow down. Everybody has to slow down and take a deep breath.”

Flynn was referring to the counting machines run by Dominion Voting Systems software, which has come under scrutiny for its alleged errors in election results and were used in Michigan and potentially as many as 30 states.

“We must now get this process right; if we’re not going to get this process right, then we’re not going to have a country,” Flynn said.

“What I think we have is an unraveling, and my belief is, the technical side of this election, the electronic voting, there’s probably some problems there, and they’re going to have to find those out. Michigan is one of those examples.

“When the votes didn’t get to what they needed, no we come in with the mail-in ballots. I strongly believe, they’re going to find mail-in ballot problems, like we already have seen that were after the fact to get to the numbers to achieve a victory.

“That’s what we don’t need. I pray that I am wrong.”

