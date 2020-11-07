http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/lHC7PySvITo/

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher criticized Twitter for locking the account of Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan over a tweet he sent about the construction of the border wall.

Maher said of the tweet, “I could take issue with some things in there, but it’s an opinion. This should not have been blocked. This feeds into them saying you just don’t want to hear anything that you don’t agree with. And this is a platform, Twitter, it’s about expressing opinions. And here somebody expresses an opinion, I may not agree with it, but then it’s like, well, my opinion isn’t your opinion, so you can’t talk on my platform about opinions. That’s f*cked up, too.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

