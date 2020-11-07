https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/man-caught-rangers-cooking-chicken-hot-spring-banned-yellowstone/

(TRAVEL AND LEISURE) With the privilege of visiting national parks comes the great responsibility of following the rules that protect their natural beauty. After allegedly trying to cook chickens in a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park, one Idaho man is learning the hard way that flouting these rules comes with pricey consequences.

On Sept. 10, two years after the offense, the Idaho man pled guilty to multiple charges, including foot travel in a thermal area and violating closures and use limits, East Idaho News first reported.

According to Newsweek, three suspects were cited in the Aug. 7 incident after a ranger received a report that a group of 10, including a child, were hiking towards the Shoshone Geyser Basin with cooking pots. They were found with two chickens in a sack, placed inside a hot spring.

