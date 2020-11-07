https://www.dailywire.com/news/mccain-family-praises-joe-biden-after-media-declares-victory

After the legacy media declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election, the family of John McCain lauded the former vice president as a man who can bring the country together.

“Congratulations to my dear friend and President-elect [Joe Biden] Vice-President-elect [Kamala Harris],” Cindy McCain wrote on Twitter. “It’s time to move beyond politics and toward building a stronger America. I know Joe will unify the country toward a better future.”

Likewise, “The View” co-host Meghan McCain posted a photo of herself with Joe Biden, hailing him as a “decent” and moral man.

“Congratulations Mr. President!” she wrote. “[Joe Biden] – one of the truly decent and moral men I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing. Please lead our nation bravely towards healing and bipartisanship.”

“Only a very personal note – I am relieved and look forward to having a president who respects POW’s who have been captured…” she added. “I had to say it.”

Cindy McCain endorsed Biden on Twitter in September, saying that her husband “lived by a code,” which put country over political party.

“My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There’s only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden,” she said.

“Joe and I don’t always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a good and honest man. He will lead us with dignity,” she continued. “He will be a commander in chief that the finest fighting force in the history of the world can depend on, because he knows what it is like to send a child off to fight.”

Biden tweeted that he was “deeply honored” to have Cindy’s endorsement, saying that the election was bigger than a political party.

“Cindy — I’m deeply honored to have your support and your friendship. This election is bigger than any one political party. It requires all of us to come together as one America to restore the soul of the nation. Together, we’ll get it done.”

Though “The View” co-host Meghan McCain did not endorse a candidate, she expressed concern over Joe Biden’s pro-abortion views, which includes overturning the Hyde Amendment to ensure taxpayer-funded abortions.

“I hate President Trump, and I think everybody else knows that, but there are some policies on the Left specifically with Senator Kamala Harris right now having to do with abortion,” Meghan McCain told former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. “She co-sponsored a bill opposing any limits at all when you can get an abortion and it’s a big break from Joe Biden’s past positions. And the Biden-Harris campaign is also running on taxpayer funding for abortions.”

“I was surprised at this, including those after 20 weeks. You’re pro-life, and I know that. You were pro-life in politics as am I,” she continued. “It’s a big, big part of who I am and my platform, and I don’t think taxpayers should be funding abortions for women who are as pregnant as I am right now. So how would you push back against a voter like me who’s concerned about things like this in a possible Biden/Kamala administration?”

