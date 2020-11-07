https://redstate.com/alexparker/2020/11/07/michelle-obama-trump-supporters-lies-hate-chaos-division-unity-biden-harris-victory-n276717
About The Author
Related Posts
In Latest Slip-Up, Joe Biden Says 200 Million Have Died From COVID-19
September 21, 2020
Ohio State Professor Professes His Racism for Liking Football, Begs Forgiveness From Everyone Not White
October 1, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy