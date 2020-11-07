https://www.dailywire.com/news/michelle-obama-demonizes-70-million-americans-who-voted-for-trump-support-hate-chaos-division

Former first lady Michelle Obama demonized tens of millions of Americans on Saturday after news organizations declared Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election—despite the fact that ballots are still being counted and the Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in several states—claiming without evidence that those who voted for President Donald Trump voted to support “lies, hate, chaos, and division.”

“I’m beyond thrilled that my friend Joe Biden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, Kamala Harris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “Thank you to all of you who poured every ounce of your hope and determination into this democracy over these past four years, registering voters, getting them to the polls, keeping folks informed. More votes were cast in this election than ever before. It’s because of you.”

“And after we celebrate — and we should all take a moment to exhale after everything we’ve been through — let’s remember that this is just a beginning. It’s a first step. Voting in one election isn’t a magic wand, and neither is winning one,” she continued. “Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division. We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us.”

“But we’ve also got to recognize that the path to progress will always be uphill. We’ll always have to scrape and crawl up toward that mountaintop. And two years from now, four years from now, there will once again be no margin for error,” she added. “We see now the reality that we can’t take even the tiniest part of our democracy for granted. Every single vote must count — and every single one of us must vote. And as a country, we should be making it easier, not harder to cast a ballot.”

Michelle Obama also tried to drum up enthusiasm for the upcoming Senate runoffs in Georgia, which will determine the political party that controls the Senate for the next two years.

Michelle Obama has made numerous unsubstantiated and misleading claims about the Trump administration over the past several years. She deceptively claimed during the Democratic National Convention that “right now, kids in this country are” watching “in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages” while failing to acknowledge that those cages were built during her husband’s administration. She also tried to suggest that Trump was responsible for “people shouting in grocery stores, unwilling to wear a mask to keep us all safe,” to people calling the police on other people “just because of the color of their skin.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

