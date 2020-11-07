https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/michigan-couple-14-sons-finally-daughter/

(LONDON GUARDIAN) A Michigan couple famous for having 14 sons have welcomed their first daughter, nearly three decades after the birth of their first child.

Kateri Schwandt gave birth on Thursday to Maggie Jayne, who weighed in at 7lb 8oz and entered a world filled with 14 older brothers.

Jay Schwandt said he and his wife, both 45, “are overjoyed and beyond excited to add Maggie Jayne to our family”.

Read the full story ›

The post Michigan couple with 14 sons finally has a daughter appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

