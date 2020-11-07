https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/michigan-lawmakers-issued-subpoena-during-saturday-hearing?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Michigan state legislature in a Saturday hearing of the House and Senate Oversight committees issued a subpoena to elections officials, seeking documents pertaining to the state’s election process.

The subpoena came as GOP legislators launched an investigation into what they claim to be potential election irregularities, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The outlet reported that House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. Matt Hall, a Republican, described the investigation as necessary “to provide needed clarity to concerned residents,” and said the subpoena “demonstrates a commitment to getting our election procedures right in the future.”

Democratic state Rep. Christine Greig, the House Minority Leader, characterized the hearing as a “partisan spectacle,” and “a desperate attempt by Republican legislators to cast a shadow of doubt over the legitimacy of our election,” according to the outlet. Greig also described it as a “political stunt designed to undermine confidence in our electoral process and disenfranchise voters who legally cast their ballots in record numbers,” the Detroit Free Press reported.

