Mitt Romney was first to jump in and congratulate “president elect” Joe Biden today.

He’s such a fan-boy.

Mitt hates Trump voters more than Biden does.

This was as predictable as the fake votes for Sleepy Joe.

Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 7, 2020

This is what the GOP elites want from their base.

