Mitt Romney was first to jump in and congratulate “president elect” Joe Biden today.
He’s such a fan-boy.
Mitt hates Trump voters more than Biden does.
This was as predictable as the fake votes for Sleepy Joe.
Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead.
— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 7, 2020
This is what the GOP elites want from their base.
