https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/democrat-corruption-swing-states-show-biden-votes-suspiciously-far-exceeding-democrat-ticket-votes/

To hell with winning elections based on policies and a winning record, just steal the election the Democrat way.

The Democrats are trying to claim that their candidate, senile old Joe Biden, beat President Trump in the 2020 election by winning more votes than any candidate in history.

This is the guy they want us to believe set this record:

In Michigan and in Georgia the number of votes for Biden far exceeded the number of votes for the Democrat Senate candidates in these states. But for President Trump the Republican Senate candidate was very close to the President in votes recorded. This is typical in Presidential races that the down ticket is often carried by the Presidential candidate. But for some very odd reason, which even Joe Biden can’t explain, Joe Biden received tens of thousands of more votes than the Democrat Senate candidates:

In Georgia, it’s even worse. Where they’re currently “finding” new Biden votes. Trump: 2,432,799

GOP Sen: 2,433,617

Dif: 818 Biden: 2,414,651

Dem Sen: 2,318,850

Dif: 95,801 Again, after accounting for 3rd party vote, HUGE amount of mysterious Biden votes w/ no down ticket. pic.twitter.com/iRtTM2IaeG — US Rebel (@USRebellion1776) November 5, 2020

In Montana and Wyoming, which are non-swing state elections, the Democrat Senator were not way outpaced by Biden:

Another control state, which Dems aren’t currently trying to steaI. Montana Trump: 340,635

GOP Sen: 330,317

Dif: 10,318 Biden: 243,278

Dem Sen: 270,735

Dif: 27,457 Stable numbers for GOP, and when you factor in 3rd party vote, no mysterious Biden-only ballots like the swings. pic.twitter.com/d6QLpGqiI7 — US Rebel (@USRebellion1776) November 5, 2020

Of course Biden and the Democrats cheated. It appears they never expected how many votes the President would gain and in a panic in the early morning after the election, they filled out hundreds of thousands of votes just for Biden in their effort to steal the election.

