Mainstream media outlets are calling the election for Joe Biden. To millions of Americans, this seems to be “game over” for the Trump campaign. They’re mainstream media, after all. They’d know, right?

Actually, yes, they would know. And the fact that they DO know the irregularities associated with the voting and are still willing to “call it” tells us one thing without a doubt. They weren’t just shilling for Joe Biden. They were and are directly involved with this attempted coup against a lawfully elected President of the United States. The fact that they’re now spreading the lie is meaningless. The real fight starts now.

Mainstream media “calling” the election for Biden in the face of clear voter fraud and obvious challenges tells us they aren’t just dumb. They were accomplices. Now they’re trying to cover their tracks. We will NOT allow it. — JD #NotPanicking Rucker (@JDRucker) November 7, 2020

The question is, how do we do it? Is it time to take up arms? No. That may come later, and I pray it does not. But right now we must stay the course. There was (and is) voter fraud afoot. From “The Hammer” and “Scorecard” likely being deployed in multiple states to blatant examples of voter fraud surfacing across the nation, we have the truth on our side. Unfortunately, we do not have the narrative on our side because it is mostly controlled by the self-appointed arbiters of truth, mainstream media and Big Tech.

The most important thing we can do as patriots and defenders of the Constitution is to not give in to the lies. We must continue to spread the truth. The importance of this cannot be understated. The goal of mainstream media and Big Tech in promoting the coup is to convince as many Americans as possible that it’s over. It is far from over. Between legal recourse to throw out fraudulent ballots and investigations exposing wrongdoing, we have a long way to go.

Their goal at this point is to pull the wool over they eyes of as many people as possible. They want leftists to feel empowered and weak conservatives to give up. Both of these things will help them pull their coup off by bringing people into acceptance of fraudulent results. If you’re reading this article, chances are strong you’re politically minded and well aware of the fraudulent nature of this election. You probably even know just how complicit mainstream media and Big Tech are in all of this. You know they are attempting to steal the election in the first major coup attempt in United States history. But you and I are minorities. The vast majority of Americans are political sheep. Yes, even a majority of conservatives will roll over when told to do so by “authorities” in government or media. That is why we must keep pushing the truth.

There are very difficult times ahead. It’s not just about exposing the truth. It’s about making sure as many Americans as possible are aware that this is not over. If the left can convince people to give up, they can win. We need everyone with love for this nation to stand up and be counted. We were counted during the election (well, most of us were) but it was not enough to overcome millions of fake votes. Therefore, we must stand up for the truth.

This is an attempted coup by Democrats, mainstream media, Big Tech, and the Deep State. We MUST stand up for the Constitution and stand beside our lawfully elected president no matter what falsehoods the left tries to peddle.

