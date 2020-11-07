https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/524977-naomi-biden-shares-family-group-hug-after-grandfathers-election

President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden claims a ‘mandate’ to govern, calls for end to ‘partisan warfare’ Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Trump supporters scream at Telemundo reporter during live broadcast from Maricopa ballot center MORE’s granddaughter shared a photo of the former vice president being embraced by his grandchildren after the race for the White House between Biden and President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden claims a ‘mandate’ to govern, calls for end to ‘partisan warfare’ Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Georgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff MORE was called.

Naomi Biden tweeted the photo, dated Saturday.

She also retweeted a message from her grandmother, Jill Biden, vowing that Joe Biden “will be a president for all of our families,” with an older photo of her grandparents.

“They’ve come a long, long way together,” she wrote.

Several of Joe Biden’s granddaughters appeared during a segment at the Democratic National Convention in August.

Biden was projected by news networks to defeat Trump Saturday morning after days of vote-counting in key battleground states. Counting is continuing in states like Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and Alaska.

In a statement following the projection, Biden said he was “honored and humbled.”

“In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America,” he said.

Trump has refused to concede and promised to fight the results in court.

