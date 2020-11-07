https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/07/nbc-news-presidential-historian-glad-that-no-racists-or-anti-semites-will-be-welcome-in-the-white-house/

As Twitchy has reported, Joe Biden’s social media team has tweeted out messages of unity and reminded Democrats that their political opponents are not the enemy — even though there are plenty of high-profile people on the Left who are making sure to keep enemies lists and suggesting the establishment of a truth and reconciliation commission for Trump supporters.

NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss on Friday afternoon quoted Abraham Lincoln:

Lincoln in first inaugural, 1861: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection.” — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) November 7, 2020

And then what happened? — Doug Brinbury (@dirgeoverdrive) November 7, 2020

How did that one work out, Mike? — Nick (@getyrtrouserson) November 7, 2020

Whatever happened to that guy? — Relax, I didn’t vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) November 7, 2020

Some actor did something. — P+ (@dcproton_13) November 7, 2020

On Saturday, though, after the AP had called the election for Joe Biden, historian Beschloss noted that after Biden’s inauguration, racists and anti-Semites would no longer be welcome in the West Wing.

After January 20, 2021, racists and anti-Semites will no longer be welcome in the White House West Wing. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) November 7, 2020

Biden is close with and advised by Al Sharpton. So… Nope. https://t.co/b2JakMlU85 — Chris H. (@hawkinscm12) November 7, 2020

Oh I think Al Sharpton will probably have a meeting or two with President Biden. https://t.co/5ddNLRjbDd — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 7, 2020

How many visits to the White House did Al Sharpton make during the Obama administration? Anyway, it’s good to know Ilhan Omar won’t be any more welcome under Biden than she is now. https://t.co/BAO2wLta1n — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 7, 2020

Damn the squad gonna be pissed. https://t.co/7CI71kMlbX — Nc_Nole (@seminolephin1) November 7, 2020

Don’t think the Trump admin ever met with Ilhan Omar https://t.co/vIKAyvSM9F — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 7, 2020

Ilhan hardest hit — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) November 7, 2020

They’re not gonna let Omar and Tlaib visit? That’s harsh, man. https://t.co/FFN427Pkiy — Bryan O’Nolan (@BryanONolan) November 7, 2020

I sure hope Joe Biden doesn’t let @Ilhan or @lsarsour in the WH but unfortunately I wouldn’t hold my breath. Would love to be proven wrong on this. https://t.co/ADotmvytff — Clifford Smith (@CliffSmithZBRDZ) November 7, 2020

The Democrats were asked to pass a resolution anti-Semitism, and they refused. They are infected with the same sickness as Corbyn’s Labour. Anyone that thinks otherwise has had their eyes shut for the last four years. https://t.co/CVmJaNAuVb — Billy Swagspeare 2020 (@bswagspeare) November 7, 2020

Alternative headline: Someone has no idea what anti-semitism is. Trump, like him or not, has been the most pro-Israel POTUS in my lifetime. Multiple peace agreements with Israel and Arab countries. Moving embassy to Jerusalem. His jewish son-in-law leading the way. https://t.co/9f4pMkZboU — Paul Howard (@paul_how) November 7, 2020

Breaking: Democrats no longer allowed in West Wing. https://t.co/4PZGARTLvO — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) November 7, 2020

You do know “You aint black” Biden won, right? https://t.co/VtZoX0Boem — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) November 7, 2020

I have some videos of Biden speaking I’d like to show you. https://t.co/d2yHyYpEa6 — Brian S. Wise 🎙 (@BrianSWise) November 7, 2020

Weird tweet considering Trump is the most pro Israel president in decades, maybe ever, and just had the largest minority GOP vote share since the 60s https://t.co/pLbcY5LWzo — GB (@greyceface) November 7, 2020

You really have tarnished your brand. What a phony you are. https://t.co/lIkwFXknYP — Reaganesque (@TheReaganWay) November 7, 2020

Everyone in the mainstream media has tarnished their brand over the past four years.

