As Twitchy has reported, Joe Biden’s social media team has tweeted out messages of unity and reminded Democrats that their political opponents are not the enemy — even though there are plenty of high-profile people on the Left who are making sure to keep enemies lists and suggesting the establishment of a truth and reconciliation commission for Trump supporters.

NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss on Friday afternoon quoted Abraham Lincoln:

On Saturday, though, after the AP had called the election for Joe Biden, historian Beschloss noted that after Biden’s inauguration, racists and anti-Semites would no longer be welcome in the West Wing.

Everyone in the mainstream media has tarnished their brand over the past four years.

