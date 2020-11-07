https://trendingpolitics.com/georgia-runoffs-increase-chance-of-dems-being-able-to-seize-control-of-senate/

It looks as though the celebrations that Republicans had retained control of the Senate may have been premature thanks to an ominous development in Georgia.

The Peach State which has long been a red bastion and a state in which President Trump held a commanding lead on election day until it has been eaten away by ongoing vote manufacturing efforts will have both Senate races going to a runoff.

As of Saturday, no candidate has hit the required 50 percent threshold and barring a recount or the exposure of rampant fraud, the fate of the Senate along with America will hang in the balance for two months.

This is seriously bad news because a GOP-controlled Senate would be the only thing that stands between the socialist wet dreams of packing the Supreme Court, adding Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. to the United States along with four Democrat senators if crooked Joe Biden is installed.

A loss of the Senate would permanently relegate the GOP to minority status like it is in California and effectively end democracy in America which will become a one-party state.

Via Yahoo News, “Both Georgia Senate Races Head to Runoff in Test of Republican Majority”:

The race between Senator David Perdue (R., Ga.) and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff was officially declared for a runoff on Friday evening, in a further test of Republicans’ Senate majority. Perdue won 49.8 percent of the vote as of Saturday morning, to Ossoff’s 47.9 percent. Georgia law mandates a runoff election if a candidate fails to win a majority of votes cast. Already on Tuesday, the special election for Georgia’s other Senate seat was called for a runoff, in which Republican Kelly Loeffler will face off against Democrat Raphael Warnock. Both runoff elections will be scheduled for January 5, about two weeks before inauguration day. “Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are going to win these two U.S. Senate races, and we will defend the Republican majority,” Perdue campaign manager Ben Fry said in a statement to National Review. “We are excited for overtime – it gives us even more time to continue exposing Jon Ossoff and his radical socialist agenda. Jon Ossoff does two things well: burn through out-of-state liberal money and lose elections.” Ossoff told supporters on Friday morning that “change has come to Georgia. Change is coming to America. And retirement is coming to Senator David Perdue.” Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate. With most of this year’s Senate races already called, Republicans have retained definitive control over 48 seats to 46 for Democrats, according to the Associated Press.

There will be hundreds of millions of dollars in out-of-state money pouring into Georgia to backstop the Democrats who will also receive the equivalent of millions more of in-kind contributions from the corrupt media that covered up Biden’s mental deficiencies and scandals to drag his corpse across the finish line.

Treacherous RINO’s Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham and Susan Collins are basking in the glory of winning their Senate races but their cutting and running on President Trump could well come back to bite them all in the ass.

They had better get busy defending Trump against the steal or their victories will be very short-lived.

