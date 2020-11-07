https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/newsmax-jeanine-pirros-show-cancelled-tonight-fox-news-found-going-report-election-fraud-video/
FOX News cancelled the wildly popular Judge Jeanine Pirro show on Saturday to spew their anti-Trump propaganda.
It looks like this was only for the week.
FOX News posted lineup for today.
What a disgrace.
Rob Schmitt from Newsmax later tonight said they heard FOX News channel would not allow Judge Jeanine to air her show tonight because the Trump-supporting judge was going to show evidence of election fraud.
This is outrageous!
