FOX News cancelled the wildly popular Judge Jeanine Pirro show on Saturday to spew their anti-Trump propaganda.

It looks like this was only for the week.

FOX News posted lineup for today.

What a disgrace.

Rob Schmitt from Newsmax later tonight said they heard FOX News channel would not allow Judge Jeanine to air her show tonight because the Trump-supporting judge was going to show evidence of election fraud.

This is outrageous!

Newsmax TV Surpasses Fox Business, CNBC in Key Ratings https://t.co/4pqnC9O492 #Newsmax via @Newsmax — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) November 7, 2020

