It’s official.

Newsmax TV surpassed both Fox Business and CNBC in daytime ratings the day after Election Day.

On Wednesday, Nielsen reported that Newsmax drew 287,000 average viewers per minute in the key daypart 9am to 4pm, outpacing CNBC with 285,000 viewers and Fox Business with 281,000.

Newsmax also outpaced Fox Business in primetime, with 205,000 viewers compared to 138,000.

The Nielsen rating only tells part of the story. OTT viewership on platforms like Youtube added an additional 100,000 per minute live viewers tuned into Newsmax TV Wednesday.

“We’re in less cable homes, our channel position is usually not as good as competitors, and our brand is less known, yet we’re beating these guys,” Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax TV said. “We have a better mousetrap and viewers are flocking to us.”

Ruddy noted Newsmax’s new programming lineup, including shows like “Greg Kelly Reports” and Sean Spicer’s “Spicer & Co.” only started this year.

“Our trajectory is like a rocket right now,” Ruddy said.

On Election Night, Nielsen reported Newsmax TV’s coverage was watched by 3 million viewers, with as many as 600,000 viewers per minute.

Nielsen also reported that 1 million of Newsmax’s election night viewers watched exclusively and never tuned into Fox News or another cable news channel.

When OTT viewers were factored in, Newsmax had over 1 million per minute viewers most of the same night. For example, Youtube’s live stream showed over 70,000 viewers watching Newsmax at any minute during election night.

While Fox News led ratings election night, Newsmax appeared to benefit from angry, defecting viewers.

Newsmax was the first network to project Trump the winner of Florida as Fox refused to call the state, despite more than 90 percent of ballots counted.

Fox’s decision to call Arizona early, with just 14% of balllots counted and without other TV networks joining their decision, led to a viewership revolt across social media.

Newsweek was the first to report on the outrage, headlining: “Conservatives Turn Against Fox News Over Election Coverage, Change Channel to Newsmax.”

Country music star’s Travis Tritt’s tweet Election night summed up the moment: “No matter what the final results are tonight, one thing is extremely clear. @FoxNews can no longer claim to be the fair and balanced network they once were. There are a lot of biased hacks there now and a ton of folks are noticing. It’s now @newsmax for me for election results.”

Nielsen Ratings for November 4, 2020

9a-4pm 8pm-12a Newsmax 287K 205K Fox Business 281K 138K CNBC 285K 208K BBC America 85K 110K Newsy 19K 25K

