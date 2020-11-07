https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/election-2020-newsmax-trump/2020/11/07/id/995928

At this time, Newsmax is not calling Joe Biden the winner.

The election remains very close and Pres. Trump continues to contest results in several states.

All votes should be counted. The media should not make the determination of the winner under these circumstances.

