https://www.theepochtimes.com/opposing-sides-protest-in-philadelphia_3569304.html

Citizens from both sides of the political divide turned out in Philadelphia on Friday to demonstrate in support of counting every legal vote in the city. According to a city commissioner there are about 40,000 ballots left to count including those from overseas military.

The Biden supporters’ demonstration started out with a prayer vigil for the sacredness of every vote. As the day went on it transformed into a full-blown party in the street, with a live DJ and plenty of dancing, while some held signs saying “Surrender to Democracy.”

A Biden supporter who wanted to keep social distance told us why he’s there.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

