https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/outrageous-turncoat-gop-elections-board-members-resign-north-carolina-siding-democrats-fixing-flawed-ballots/

The two turncoat Republican members of North Carolina’s state elections board resign after allowing Democrats to fix flawed ballots in the state.

Democrats insisted on letting voters fix certain witness information problems by filling out an affidavit instead of starting a new ballot from scratch https://t.co/JOfEq6EEYq

WSOC TV reported:

TRENDING: HUGE! Corrupted Software Used in Michigan County that Stole 6,000 Votes from Trump — Is Also Used in ALL SWING STATES — PA, GA, NV, MI, WI, AZ, MN!

The two Republican members of North Carolina’s state elections board have resigned after signing off on a settlement to help voters fix absentee ballot problems that has been criticized by state GOP leaders, officials said Wednesday.

The State Board of Elections is having a meeting two days after the announcement.

Ken Raymond and David Black announced their resignations late Wednesday from the North Carolina State Board of Elections over the tentative agreement to let voters correct problems with witness information on their absentee ballots without filling out an entirely new ballot. The agreement would let voters fix certain witness information problems by filling out an affidavit instead of starting a new ballot from scratch. Raymond and Black had joined the three Democratic state board members in unanimously approving the settlement, which was announced Tuesday and is subject to a judge’s approval.