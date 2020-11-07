https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/patty-100-fed-talks-shocking-experience-poll-watcher-detroits-tcf-center-wednesday-following-election-video/

Patty from 100% Fed Up was called down to the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday morning after the election.

Patty has been a poll challenger for nine years in the Detroit area.

She can assure you that voter fraud is alive and well in Michigan.

Patty told The Gateway Pundit she could not believe what she was witnessing at the center that day. Patty was there for hours to witness the lawlessness of the Democrat operatives as they went to work to steal the election in Michigan.

Democrats were STUNNED on Election night by the record setting numbers of President Donald Trump. They had to work fast in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina and Wisconsin. So they went to work manufacturing ballots.

Patty told the 100% Fed Up audience, “Last night, after watching the media, tech giants, Democrats, and back-stabbing Republicans attempt to convince Americans that voter fraud is a myth, and that mass voter fraud is simply not a thing, I decided to go live on our 100 Percent Fed Up Facebook page and explain what I saw or didn’t see, thanks to Democrat operatives and Detroit election workers, at the TCF Center with my own two eyes.”

Here is Patty’s full video on her day at the TCF Center in Michigan.

This lawlessness cannot stand. If Americans value their freedoms they better wake up and speak out now.

There are no second chances when one corrupt party is allowed to steal elections.

