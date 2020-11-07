http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BB1B3ZrRzgo/

Supporters of former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) flooded into the streets Saturday in New York and Washington, D.C., to celebrate their reported victory in the 2020 presidential election.

The celebrations began after corporate media outlets called the race for Biden on Saturday.

In Washington, D.C., people began popping bottles of champagne while the streets smelled like marijuana smoke.

In New York City, supporters began honking their horns and clanging pots and pans and cheering as the news was announced.

Crowds of supporters waving signs filled the streets in Times Square.

President Donald Trump has not conceded the race, despite falling behind Biden in several states he needs to win the election. The president vowed Saturday to continue contesting late-counted ballots in court, with claims of voter fraud.

Many in the crowd brought masks but removed them to shout or drink or cheer. There was very little concern for social distancing.

