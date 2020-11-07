https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/07/poor-little-lamb-cnns-don-lemon-wants-everybody-to-know-how-difficult-its-been-to-be-a-journalist-the-last-4-years/

Don Lemon wanted everybody to know how hard it’s been to be an actual journalist these last four years, but since he couldn’t find any of them at CNN, he decided to explain himself:

Nobody brings the drama like a CNN “journalist”:

Sitting at a desk at CNN headquarters and repeating DNC talking points certainly takes a toll!

The media’s spent the better part of today proving Trump’s criticisms correct and don’t realize it.

And if Biden is declared the official winner, everybody knows what comes next:

Has CNN thought about what they’ll obsess over when Trump is no longer in the White House? This could be another example of “be careful what you ask for.”

