https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/07/poor-little-lamb-cnns-don-lemon-wants-everybody-to-know-how-difficult-its-been-to-be-a-journalist-the-last-4-years/

Don Lemon wanted everybody to know how hard it’s been to be an actual journalist these last four years, but since he couldn’t find any of them at CNN, he decided to explain himself:

I don’t dare speak fir my colleagues, but I can’t tell you how difficult it’s been as a journalist to cover this dark part of our history. Let’s hope the attacks on journalists, journalism and EVERYONE end. Time to move into the light. #america — Don Lemon (@donlemon) November 7, 2020

Nobody brings the drama like a CNN “journalist”:

Oh you poor little lamb. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) November 7, 2020

Sitting at a desk at CNN headquarters and repeating DNC talking points certainly takes a toll!

Oh you poor thing. Let me forward your tweet to some of my buddies overseas so they can send you some flowers. https://t.co/F2LjS7Z6ey — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 7, 2020

If Biden uses the same tactics as Obama did with journalists, sources will be prosecuted and reporters will be spied on. https://t.co/RRSetodYLD — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 7, 2020

The mythology you’ve created in your mind about American history will continue to thwart your ability to be a serious journalist https://t.co/ftE6rmSlBU — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) November 7, 2020

You said that anyone who questioned Jussie Smollett’s story were doing so solely because they were racist. You and your industry (but you especially) need more scrutiny, not less. https://t.co/JOj884MTTj — Henry (@HMSPitts) November 7, 2020

You can’t tell us anything about what it’s like to be a journalist, Don. https://t.co/JWtpdZzZd7 — Relax, I didn’t vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) November 7, 2020

Here’s why millions see journalists as the enemy of the people and will continue to believe that. https://t.co/6RPyiNTdEV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 7, 2020

The media’s spent the better part of today proving Trump’s criticisms correct and don’t realize it.

From the guy who said he had to end friendships with Trump supporters.https://t.co/wUH4zMAQSw — BT (@back_ttys) November 7, 2020

It was that bad not being able to cover all the real hard stories about the President like what his favorite ice cream was or who he picked in his March Madness brackets? — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) November 7, 2020

Yes… mean nicknames. Right up there with Japanese internment camps & slavery. https://t.co/yZ5nQoCRqS — Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) November 7, 2020

🙄 This guy hates his fellow Americans SO much…at least all 70 MILLION of us who voted for @POTUS. How I pray @CNN goes out of business. https://t.co/iHX4o0r3QD — Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) November 7, 2020

And if Biden is declared the official winner, everybody knows what comes next:

Enjoy your four year vacation. Pro tip for the next time a Republican is president and you have to work again: your jobs would be easier if you just reported on the facts like you’re supposed to. https://t.co/FNUxVeOLQW — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 7, 2020

‘Journalists’ are celebrating their upcoming 4 year vacation. https://t.co/QWu97Jqp6W — Señia #larésistance (@ayasgirl) November 7, 2020

Has CNN thought about what they’ll obsess over when Trump is no longer in the White House? This could be another example of “be careful what you ask for.”

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

