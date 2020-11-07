https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-statement-media-declare-biden-winner

President Donald Trump vowed Saturday to continue challenging the outcome of the election in the court system, even as the media declared former Vice President Joe Biden the president-elect.

As TheBlaze reported, shortly before noon on Saturday, multiple news outlets finally declared Biden the winner after his lead continued to grow in Pennsylvania and Georgia, states Trump needed to win for re-election.

What did Trump say?

In a lengthy statement, Trump attacked the media for declaring Biden the winner, and promised his campaign would ensure that no ballots cast illegally will be counted.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” Trump said.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over,” he declared.

Trump’s statement went on to say:

Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media. Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access. So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.

Election experts, however, have said there is no evidence proving widespread voter fraud — and certainly not on the grand scale that would allow Trump to overcome his deficits in states like Michigan.

“The credible path is to actually be able to produce evidence in the individual states to show fraud, to throw the results in doubt. So far we have seen absolutely nothing that would rise to that level,” election law expert Benjamin Ginsberg explained Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Similarly, election law expert Richard Hasen told NPR, “Unless something new happens, I don’t see a viable path for Trump to litigate his way out of an Electoral College loss.”

Anything else?

Jenna Ellis, senior legal adviser to Trump’s campaign, claimed the media are “ignor[ing] the rule of law” by declaring Biden the winner.

“Media coordinated efforts are attempting to simply declare Joe Biden the president and ignore the rule of law. There is no official winner until every legal vote is counted accurately, the states certify results, and all legal challenges are resolved,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

