Shortly after Twitter censored four of President Donald Trump’s tweets late Saturday morning, the president announced a “big press conference” scheduled for 11:30 am at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a minority-owned company in Philadelphia.

He posted the tweet at 9:45 am. About an hour later, he added in another censored tweet, “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!”

The tweets were posted after four of the president’s tweets from earlier in the morning were censored by a warning claiming “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

View all of the tweets, including the announcement one, chronically below:

Tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8 P.M. on Tuesday, Election Day, totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states. As a separate matter, hundreds of thousands of Votes were illegally not allowed to be OBSERVED… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

….This would ALSO change the Election result in numerous States, including Pennsylvania, which everyone thought was easily won on Election Night, only to see a massive lead disappear, without anyone being allowed to OBSERVE, for long intervals of time, what the happened… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

….Bad things took place during those hours where LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was viciously & crudely not allowed. Tractors blocked doors & windows were covered with thick cardboard so that observers could not see into the count rooms. BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE. BIG CHANGES TOOK PLACE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

People were screaming STOP THE COUNT & WE DEMAND TRANSPARENCY (As Legal Observers were refused admittance to count rooms)! https://t.co/CW1tivI45c — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Big press conference today in Philadelphia at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — 11:30am! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

