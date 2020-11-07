https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/11/07/trump-announces-big-press-conference-coming-on-sat-morning-in-philly-after-twitter-censors-several-more-tweets-994015

Shortly after Twitter censored four of President Donald Trump’s tweets late Saturday morning, the president announced a “big press conference” scheduled for 11:30 am at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a minority-owned company in Philadelphia.

He posted the tweet at 9:45 am. About an hour later, he added in another censored tweet, “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!”

The tweets were posted after four of the president’s tweets from earlier in the morning were censored by a warning claiming “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

View all of the tweets, including the announcement one, chronically below:

