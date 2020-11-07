http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/o4FaHkSnVLg/

Houlton Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported Chinese criminal alien near the Canadian border in Maine. The Chinese national has a violent criminal history and an outstanding order of removal from an immigration judge.

Houlton Station Border Patrol agents working the border near Bangor, Maine, on November 2 encountered a suspicious vehicle with Massachusetts plates. The agents ran a records check on the vehicle and discovered it belonged to a previously deported Chinese national. The man reportedly has an extensive criminal history,

Records warned agents the subject should be considered to be armed and dangerous. His criminal history includes convictions for Larceny, robbery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Border Patrol agents arrested the Chinese man and transferred him to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers who will process him for removal to China.

The agents from Maine kept a dangerous criminal alien from remaining in the U.S. where he could be a threat to American citizens.

It is not clear if the U.S. Attorney’s Office will seek to prosecute the violent previously deported illegal alien for illegal re-entry after removal. If prosecuted and convicted, the man could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Breitbart Texas reports extensively on the arrest by Border Patrol agents of previously deported criminal aliens. These often include previously deported sex offenders including child sex offenders and rapists.

In many cases, previously deported illegal aliens are simply returned to Mexico or Canada under Title 42 coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This protocol allows most migrants to be expelled from the U.S. within two hours to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

