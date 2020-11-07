https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/protests-continue-argentina-decision-close-conservative-seminary/

(CRUX NOW) Tension continues to grow over the Vatican-ordered closure of a diocesan seminary in Argentina’s Mendoza region.

Last week, Bishop Eduardo Taussig released a letter to the faithful, trying to calm down the situation after hundreds of people gathered to pray the rosary in front of the seminary, but it backfired.

The closure of the priestly formation center in San Rafael, Mendoza, was announced in July. Taussig, who supported the Vatican decision to close the facility, traveled to Rome in October to further discuss the matter with the Congregation for Clergy and upon his return said the decision was made and not up for discussion.

