https://redstate.com/jeffc/2020/11/07/rep-dan-crenshaw-roasts-marjorie-taylor-greene-over-silly-grandstanding-criticism-n276484
About The Author
Related Posts
GOP Senators Threaten To Subpoena Heads Of Twitter And Facebook Over Hunter Biden Story
October 15, 2020
CCW Weekend: Know When To Walk Away From A Domestic Threat
December 28, 2019
Kamala Harris and the Death Penalty in Calif — She Was For It Before She Was Against It
August 12, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy