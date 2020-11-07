https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/11/07/rep-dan-crenshaw-tells-qanon-supporting-rep-elect-to-start-acting-like-a-member-of-congress-n1131200

Rep. Dan Crenshaw has been busy making a name for himself in Congress as a tough-talking straight shooter who doesn’t mind calling out members of his own party when he thinks they’re wrong. After newly minted Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene took off after Crenshaw for not being fanatical enough in his devotion to Trump by not getting on the “Stop the Steal” bandwagon, Crenshaw promptly put her in her place — on the back bench of Congress.

Greene has already received plenty of notoriety for her previous support of the QAnon conspiracy theory where believers think there’s a cabal of anti-Trump “deep state” conspiracists who are pedophiles and worship satan. In 2017, she made several videos and wrote some articles about QAnon, although she disavowed that belief during the campaign.

The spat started when Crenshaw made some mild observations about the president’s efforts to allege fraud in the vote count.

It should not be partisan to suggest calmly that investigations occur and the court process plays out. Americans need to be sure of the winner and loser. The winners should especially want that. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 6, 2020

Politico:

Greene, however, jumped on his comments and cast them as capitulating to Democrats. “The time to STAND UP for @realdonaldTrump is RIGHT NOW! Republicans can’t back down,” Greene tweeted. “This loser mindset is how the Democrats win. President Trump has fought for us, we have to fight for him. We won’t forget. Trust me.”

The former Navy SEAL, awarded two Bronze Stars and 2 Purple Hearts, losing an eye in combat being called a “loser” by some rookie? Crenshaw decided to sit on her to teach her a lesson.

Shortly afterward, Crenshaw called out Greene for apparently missing his call to back the president’s election investigation efforts. “Did you even read past the first sentence? Or are you just purposely lying so you can talk tough?” Crenshaw tweeted in response. “No one said give up. I literally said investigate every irregularity and use the courts. You’re a member of Congress now, Marjorie. Start acting like one.”

It might be a legitimate point for Greene to raise noise about some Republicans capitulating while the votes are still being counted. But Crenshaw never said to give up. He simply raised the point that as Americans, we should accept the reality, if it comes, of a Biden presidency.

Where do Greene and those who believe as she does go from here? Trump’s legal options are narrowing by the hour and will likely disappear in the next two or three days. Barring any extraordinary proof being presented by Trump lawyers, the courts will follow the law and decide against the president.

These bitter enders will spin their conspiracy theories but that won’t change the outcome. Crenshaw’s advice is sound and Republicans should follow it.

