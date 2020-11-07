https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/republican-clerk-of-oakland-hills-responds-to-ronna-mcdaniel/

As the City Clerk of the City of Rochester Hills, this is my response to the inaccurate statement of @GOPChairwoman. https://t.co/TdxyIvEZ2J pic.twitter.com/t5C1VvGR01 — Tina Barton (@TLBsStory) November 7, 2020

False Alarm in Oakland Hills

The City Clerk of Rochester Hills, Mich., Tina Barton, shot back at GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Friday, refuting claims that 2,000 ballots previously marked for Republicans were given to Democrats.

“The accusation that 2,000 ballots were found is categorically false. As a Republican, I am disturbed that this is intentionally being mischaracterized to undermine the election process,” Barton said in a video posted to Twitter. “This was an isolated mistake that was quickly rectified once realized.”