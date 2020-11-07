https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/sen-romney-says-trump-without-question-most-powerful-voice-our-party?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senator Mitt Romney during an interview on Meet the Press said that President Trump is the most potent voice in the GOP.

“Is this still Donald Trump’s Republican Party?” host Chuck Todd asked the Utah Republican.

“Well he is without question the most powerful voice in our party,” Romney said. “He will have an enormous impact on our party going forward. I believe the great majority of people who voted for Donald Trump want to make sure that his principles and his policies are pursued.”

He also said that Trump is “not disappearing by any means” and described the president as “the 900-pound gorilla when it comes to the Republican Party.”

Romney did not vote to elect President Trump in 2016 or 2020.

While media outlets have projected Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential contest, President Trump has not conceded.

Romney on Saturday issued a statement congratulating Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris for winning the election.

