Two Senate races in Georgia are heading to runoff elections in January, and the results of those races will determine party control of the Senate.

Republicans currently have a 53-47 majority in the Senate. Democrats have gained one net seat as a result of Tuesday’s election.

Incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff, the head of an investigative television production company, will face each other in a runoff election.

“Change has come to Georgia. Change is coming to America. And retirement is coming for Sen. David Perdue,” Ossoff tweeted on Friday.

“We will unite this country, defeat COVID-19, and build a stronger, more prosperous, more just America,” he wrote on Saturday.

Perdue said the GOP needs to win both Georgia Senate races to stop Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, from being majority leader.

“We win these two races, we save the Senate,” he said. “We save the Senate, we save the country. This is what is at stake.”

Incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock will also have a runoff election in January. Warnock picked up an endorsement from former President Barack Obama in September.

Votes are still being counted in the Alaska Senate race between incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan and Democrat Al Gross. About 50% of precincts have reported results, and Sullivan is leading by a wide margin.

Incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis has declared victory in his race against Democrat Cal Cunningham, a former state senator. With almost all precincts reporting, Tillis is up by almost two points.

