https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/rnc-chair-detroit-election-worker-blows-whistle-cheating-operationall-election-workers-reportedly-told-backdate-ballots-video/

Report by Patty of 100PercentFedUp:

MI GOP Chair Laura Cox and RNC Chair Ronna Romney came out yesterday to inform Americans of the actions the MI Republican Party and RNC intend to take to get to the bottom of multiple election irregularities.

Democrats and the media spent 4 years and millions of taxpayer dollars talking about a Russia hoax, on the grounds of election integrity. Now, with only 48 hours after the polls have closed, and an actual election for president, they want to ignore clear irregularities, rush to call states as “won,” and end this election We will not stand for that. Every candidate in every office from President down to the local level has the legal right to challenge irregularities that occur in the process of canvassing ballots. We intend to ensure that every lawful voter has their vote counted in accordance with the law, that observers are granted the access they are due under state law, and that any irregularities that occurred whether by malicious intent or incompetence, are fully investigated to the fullest extent allowed under the law. We will not give up on this process until every last issue has been resolved. Today we announced that the RNC has deployed legal teams in 4 states, including Michigan, to investigate clear irregularities with vote counting and tabulation in those states.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel mentioned 2,000 votes in Oakland County that were for Republicans but were given to Democrats.

McDaniel told the media that on the morning of Nov. 4th, at the TCF Center, where absentee ballots were being counted, a whistleblower, who was not a Republican, but an election worker, was instructed by their supervisor to take a bundle of ballots that were not marked with any evidence of the date they were received and to enter the date of either Nov. 2nd or 3rd.

“Election workers became angry with the whistleblower and blocked this individual from the election process. According to the whistleblower, all of the election workers were given the same guidance.” She continued, “Reportedly, one of the individuals was a city contractor and former Director of Elections, Chris Thomas.”

McDaniel cited a number of shocking incidents reported to them by poll watchers, including threatening and intimidating behavior by election workers.

Watch:

It doesn’t get any uglier than this, ladies and gentlemen. There is NO way the election should be called, after so many reports of cheating and election interference.

The post RNC Chair: Detroit Election Worker Blows Whistle On Cheating Operation…”All Election Workers” Were Reportedly Told To Backdate Ballots [VIDEO] appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

