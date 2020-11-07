http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4QTmGRbzgrU/

Leftist Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and other left-wing and establishment figures in Britain rushed to social media to congratulate Joe Biden after the mainstream media proclaimed he had won the presidential election on Saturday.

While President Trump has not conceded the race and has vowed to launch a legal battle — alleging voter fraud and improprieties in crucial swing states — the left-wing establishment in the United Kingdom was quick to jump on the media’s projection.

The London mayor wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your well-deserved win. London looks forward to working with you — it’s time to get back to building bridges, not walls.”

Khan has had a longstanding feud with President Trump, and even demanded that the British government refuse to grant the American leader a state visit, alleging that Trump engages in “xenophobia, racism, and ‘otherness’ as an electoral tactic”.

Not to be outdone, President Trump shot back against the Pakistani-heritage Mayor, calling Khan a “stone-cold loser” and going on to say that he has done a “terrible job” as Mayor of London.

The leader of the left-wing Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer, also congratulated Mr Biden, saying: “Joe Biden and the Democrats have always shared Labour’s values and the links between our two parties remain strong.”

“Their victory is one for hope and unity over dishonesty and division. Millions of Americans of all backgrounds and ages have come together to vote for a better, more optimistic future,” Starmer went on.

The socialist former leader of the Labour Party, Jeremey Corbyn, also proclaimed it was “Great news for progressives around the world that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have defeated Trump.”

“Let’s work together internationally to build a better, fairer, greener, peaceful and more equal world,” the ousted far leftist added.

Prominent anti-Brexit activist Femi Oluwole, meanwhile, said to Trump that he hoped “this defeat cripples you emotionally. I hope the shame drives you to despair and you never find a second of happiness again.”

Dear @realDonaldTrump, I mean this from the bottom of my heart: I hope this defeat cripples you emotionally. I hope the shame drives you to despair and you never find a second of happiness again. Lots of love,

Owen Jones, a columnist for the left-wing Guardian, wrote: “Rejoice at Trump’s defeat — and fight like never before to defeat the injustices that created him in the first place.”

The social media celebrations were not contained to just the British left, however, as Conservative Party MP and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid lent his voice to praise Mr Biden.

“I had no vote in this but I do believe Biden will be a more reliable leader for the U.S., the UK, and the global challenges we need to tackle together,” the globalist politician wrote, despite the 77-year-old Democrat being more or less overtly hostile to Brexit, while President Trump has been consistently supportive.

“It’s also a historic moment that Kamala Harris is on track to be the first woman Vice-President, as well as the first black woman and Asian-American. This would not have happened a generation ago, and will surely inspire young American girls of all backgrounds,” Javid added.

In contrast to the outpouring of praise from the left-wing in the United Kingdom, British actor and leader of the newly formed Reclaim Party Laurence Fox shared a picture of himself with a Trump 2020 hat, with marker amending the hat to read ‘Trump 2024’.

Ahead of Biden’s coronation by the mainstream media, Brexit leader Nigel Farage urged the President to “keep up the fight”.

“I have no idea whether any of the legal challenges underway will succeed, but if Trump does produce overwhelming evidence of abuse, his 69 million fanatical followers will believe that Biden stole the election,” Mr Farage wrote.

Following the projections from the mainstream media, the Trump campaign released a statement on behalf of the President, saying: “This election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges.”

