Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called on President Donald Trump to concede.

“I say to Donald Trump, you lost,” Schumer said at a press conference in New York Saturday afternoon. “No more games. Go home. Go home to Florida. Stop delaying. Stop making up lies about the election.

“It was fair, there have been no irregularities found,” he said. “You lost. You lost fair and square, and America now must forget you and move on.”

Schumer also called for help winning the two Senate seats in Georgia to enact a bold agenda to help people.

“Thank God we will not have four more years of an autocratic, dishonest, uncaring president named Donald Trump,” Schumer said.

