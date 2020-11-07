https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/senior-tiktok-exec-admits-company-censored-content-critical-china/

(BUSINESS INSIDER) A TikTok executive admitted that the video-sharing app censored content likely to anger China in the past, but insisted that is no longer the case.

At a UK parliamentary committee hearing on Wednesday, Elizabeth Kanter, TikTok’s UK director of public policy, was asked by Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani whether the app had quashed content about the Uighur crisis in Xinjiang, where at least 1 million Uighur Muslims and other minorities have been detained in so-called “reeducation camps.”

Kanter said that although the current policy is not to censor content, that wasn’t always the case. “In the early days of TikTok there was some policies in place that took what we call a ‘blunt instrument’ to the way in which content was censored,” she said.

